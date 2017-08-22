Homes broken into across Sheffield

Burglars are being hunted over a series of break-ins across Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police has revealed details of a number of burglaries committed over the last few days in a bid to urge people with information to come forward.

A Fiat was stolen from outside a house in Badger Drive, Woodhouse, after the keys were taken from the property it was parked outside between 1am and 7am on Sunday.

A mobile phone was also stolen during the burglary.

The day before, a vehicle was stolen along with a purse, tools and golfing equipment after the burglary of a house in Kilvington Road, Woodthorpe.

A thief sneaked into a house in Jaunty Road, Basegreen, after climbing through an open window while the owners were asleep.

Property and a vehicle were stolen some time between 10.30pm on Thursday and 2.30am on Friday.

Windows were smashed to gain entry to homes in Alport Place in Frechville; Hathersage Road, Dore; Hickmott Road, Hunters Bar and Spotswood Mount, Gleadless Valley.

Other break-ins have been reported in Teesdale Road, Mosborough; Sharrow Vale Road, Sharrow Vale; Fraser Road, Woodseats and Ecclesall Road, Hunters Bar.