Homeless charity needs drivers

A homeless service is looking for volunteers drivers to help young homeless people get to a bed for the night.

‘Nightstop South Yorkshire’ offers vulunerable young people, at risk of sleeping rough, a bed fot the night in the spare room of a volunteer host - and needs volunteers drivers to get them reach their host’s home.

Charity manager Amy Smith said: “It can be really daunting for a young person to turn up on a stranger’s doorstep. Our volunteer drivers help to make introductions and break down those barriers, as well as getting them from A to B.”

Nightstop works with people aged between 16 and 24 and gives them the breathing space they need to get back on their feet and into safe, permanent accommodation, avoiding the dangers of rough sleeping and other unsafe housing arrangements.

Amy said: “Nightstop works like a well oiled machine – hosts and staff members rely on the support offered by volunteer drivers to keep it running smoothly.

“Drivers are not just a taxi service – they make life easier for vulnerable young people at a very stressful time.

“We’re looking for people with compassion and a car, who can volunteer a few hours a week and make a huge practical difference in a young person’s life.”

The service is already up and running in 33 towns and cities around the UK and will be accommodating young people in Sheffield by September, with help from volunteer hosts and drivers.

Funded by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, Nightstop South Yorkshire aims to stop people from falling into the dangerous cycle of homelessness and help them to get their lives back on track.

Volunteers with a clean driving license and access to a car can offer as much or as little time as they are able.

If you would like to find out more about volunteering, attending one of the regular information sessions or booking a speaker from Nightstop for your group, email nightstopSY@depaulcharity.org.uk or call 07918 904661.