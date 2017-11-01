Holidays are coming - again! Famed Coca-Cola truck to return to Sheffield this Christmas

The world famous Coca-Cola truck is coming back to Sheffield this Christmas.
The Holidays Are Coming lorry, which features in the soft drink giant's television adverts across the globe, will come to Sheffield on November 28.
This year the truck will visit Fox Valley - last year the city was snubbed on the nationwide tour but in 2015 it was stationed in the city centre.
The 2017 Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour will visit dozens of locations across the UK and fans will be able to get a photo with the truck and enjoy a Coca-Cola winter wonderland experience.
At each stop, fans can project festive selfies across the side of the vehicle.
They will also be able to enjoy a 150ml can of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Classic in a 'winter wonderland' setting.
For many, Christmas doesn’t start until the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck appears on television screens – its arrival signals that the festive season is well and truly underway, and that 'Holidays are Coming'.
The truck tour is returning to the UK for the seventh year in a row.
It will start in Glasgow and will visit a string of places across the UK including stops in Doncaster and Mansfield.
Over the last seven years, the truck has travelled more than 730,000 miles – the equivalent of 29 times around the world.
Featuring a whopping 8,772 fairy lights and playing the 'Holidays are Coming’ jingle, it attracts fans from across the country.
Aedamar Howlett, marketing director for Coca-Cola Great Britain said today: “Coca-Cola is synonymous with the Christmas season and it’s no secret that our much-loved Christmas Truck Tour marks the unofficial countdown to Christmas.
"We can’t wait to start spreading holiday cheer and we are excited to announce a brand new route for 2017 – which brings a sprinkling of festive magic to fans across the UK.”
Here's the full list of UK dates
Glasgow, Silverburn Centre – November 11
Glasgow, Asda Robroyston - November 12
Newcastle, Asda Bolden Collery – November 14
Newcastle, Tesco Extra – November 15
Swansea, Tesco Extra - November 16
Northumberland, Sanderson Arcade – November 16
Northumberland, Sanderson Arcade – November 17
Bristol, The Mall – November 18
Newcastle, Intu Metrocentre – November 18
Newcastle, Intu Metrocentre - November 19
Cardiff, Queen Street – November 19
Plymouth, Drake Circus Shopping Centre – November 21
Bradford, Morrison’s Victoria Street – November 21
Pudsey, Asda – November 22
Gainsborough, Marshalls Yard – November 23
Bournemouth, The Triangle – November 23
Bournemouth, The Triangle – November 24
Leeds, Whiterose Shopping Centre – November 24
Hull, St Stephens Shopping Centre – November 25
Southampton, Westway Shopping Centre – November 25
Southampton, Westway Shopping Centre – November 26
Doncaster, Lakeside Village – November 26
Sheffield, Fox Valley – November 28
Leyton, Asda – November 28
Huddersfield, Mccaulay Street – November 29
Southend-on-sea, Victoria Circus – November 29
Bolton, Middlebrook Retail Park – November 30
Harlow, Market Square – November 30
St Helens, Tesco Extra – December 1
Ipswich, Asda – December 1
Peterborough, Tesco Extra – December 2
Manchester, Intu Trafford – December 2
Manchester, Intu Trafford – December 3
Mansfield, Tesco – December 3
Liverpool, Liverpool One – December 5
Liverpool, Liverpool One – December 6
Baldock, Tesco Extra – December 6
Watford, Asda – December
Telford, Telford Shopping Centre – December 7
Wembley, London Designer Outlet – December 8
Nottingham, Victoria Retail Park – December 8
London, Jingle Bell Ball – December 9
London, Jingle Bell Ball – December 10
Birmingham, Edgbaston Street – December 9
Birmingham, Edgbaston Street – December 10
Coventry, Broadgate – December 11
Reading, Riverside Shopping Centre - December 13
Rushden, Waitrose – December 14
Milton Keynes, Xscape – December 15
Essex, Lakeside – December 16
Essex, Lakeside – December 17