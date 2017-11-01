Holidays are coming - again! Famed Coca-Cola truck to return to Sheffield this Christmas

The world famous Coca-Cola truck is coming back to Sheffield this Christmas.

The Holidays Are Coming lorry, which features in the soft drink giant's television adverts across the globe, will come to Sheffield on November 28.

This year the truck will visit Fox Valley - last year the city was snubbed on the nationwide tour but in 2015 it was stationed in the city centre.

The 2017 Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour will visit dozens of locations across the UK and fans will be able to get a photo with the truck and enjoy a Coca-Cola winter wonderland experience.

At each stop, fans can project festive selfies across the side of the vehicle.

They will also be able to enjoy a 150ml can of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Classic in a 'winter wonderland' setting.

For many, Christmas doesn’t start until the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck appears on television screens – its arrival signals that the festive season is well and truly underway, and that 'Holidays are Coming'.

The truck tour is returning to the UK for the seventh year in a row.

It will start in Glasgow and will visit a string of places across the UK including stops in Doncaster and Mansfield.

Over the last seven years, the truck has travelled more than 730,000 miles – the equivalent of 29 times around the world.

Featuring a whopping 8,772 fairy lights and playing the 'Holidays are Coming’ jingle, it attracts fans from across the country.

Aedamar Howlett, marketing director for Coca-Cola Great Britain said today: “Coca-Cola is synonymous with the Christmas season and it’s no secret that our much-loved Christmas Truck Tour marks the unofficial countdown to Christmas.

"We can’t wait to start spreading holiday cheer and we are excited to announce a brand new route for 2017 – which brings a sprinkling of festive magic to fans across the UK.”

Here's the full list of UK dates

Glasgow, Silverburn Centre – November 11

Glasgow, Asda Robroyston - November 12

Newcastle, Asda Bolden Collery – November 14

Newcastle, Tesco Extra – November 15

Swansea, Tesco Extra - November 16

Northumberland, Sanderson Arcade – November 16

Northumberland, Sanderson Arcade – November 17

Bristol, The Mall – November 18

Newcastle, Intu Metrocentre – November 18

Newcastle, Intu Metrocentre - November 19

Cardiff, Queen Street – November 19

Plymouth, Drake Circus Shopping Centre – November 21

Bradford, Morrison’s Victoria Street – November 21

Pudsey, Asda – November 22

Gainsborough, Marshalls Yard – November 23

Bournemouth, The Triangle – November 23

Bournemouth, The Triangle – November 24

Leeds, Whiterose Shopping Centre – November 24

Hull, St Stephens Shopping Centre – November 25

Southampton, Westway Shopping Centre – November 25

Southampton, Westway Shopping Centre – November 26

Doncaster, Lakeside Village – November 26

Sheffield, Fox Valley – November 28

Leyton, Asda – November 28

Huddersfield, Mccaulay Street – November 29

Southend-on-sea, Victoria Circus – November 29

Bolton, Middlebrook Retail Park – November 30

Harlow, Market Square – November 30

St Helens, Tesco Extra – December 1

Ipswich, Asda – December 1

Peterborough, Tesco Extra – December 2

Manchester, Intu Trafford – December 2

Manchester, Intu Trafford – December 3

Mansfield, Tesco – December 3

Liverpool, Liverpool One – December 5

Liverpool, Liverpool One – December 6

Baldock, Tesco Extra – December 6

Watford, Asda – December

Telford, Telford Shopping Centre – December 7

Wembley, London Designer Outlet – December 8

Nottingham, Victoria Retail Park – December 8

London, Jingle Bell Ball – December 9

London, Jingle Bell Ball – December 10

Birmingham, Edgbaston Street – December 9

Birmingham, Edgbaston Street – December 10

Coventry, Broadgate – December 11

Reading, Riverside Shopping Centre - December 13

Rushden, Waitrose – December 14

Milton Keynes, Xscape – December 15

Essex, Lakeside – December 16

Essex, Lakeside – December 17