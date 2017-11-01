Holidays are coming - again! Famed Coca-Cola truck to return to Doncaster this Christmas

The world famous Coca-Cola truck is coming back to Doncaster this Christmas.

The Holidays Are Coming lorry, which features in the soft drink giant's television adverts across the globe, will come to Doncaster on November 26.

This year the truck will visit Lakeside Village between 11am and 7pm - last year thousands of people went to catch a glimpse of the lorry when it visited Doncaster Market Place.

Announcing its arrival via Facebook, Lakeside Village wrote: "We are SO excited to announce that the Coca Cola truck is stopping at Lakeside Village later this month, as part of its nationwide tour! It'll be with us on Sunday 26 November from 11am-7pm."

"Don't miss out - it's the perfect way to start the Christmas Countdown!"

The 2017 Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour will visit dozens of locations across the UK and fans will be able to get a photo with the truck and enjoy a Coca-Cola winter wonderland experience.

For many, Christmas doesn’t start until the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck appears on television screens – its arrival signals that the festive season is well and truly underway, and that 'Holidays are Coming'.

The truck tour is returning to the UK for the seventh year in a row.