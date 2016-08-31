Holidaymakers return to Sheffield home to discover burglary

Holidaymakers from Sheffield returned home to find that they had been burgled.

A police probe into the break-in is underway.

Officers are also investigating a burglary in Stalker Lees Road, Sharrowvale, after a door was left unlocked.

A vehicle parked outside was stolen after the keys were taken from the house,

A bike was stolen from a house in Cowlishaw Road, Hunters Bar, after a door was left open and a burglar got into a house in Rosedale Road, Sharrowvale, after a window was smashed.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.