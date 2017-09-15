Hoax caller hunted after 999 operation in Sheffield

A hoax caller is being hunted after emergency services raced to an alleged incident at a Sheffield pub this morning.

South Yorkshire Police said emergency services were called to the Bath Hotel in Victoria Street, off Glossop Road in the city centre, over concerns for the welfare of a member of the public.

After a search of the building they established that the call had been a hoax.

A police spokeswoman said: "At around 7.15am this morning, emergency services were called to Bath Hotel, Victoria Street, Sheffield, following reports of concern for a member of the public.

"A search of the building was conducted and the report was confirmed as a hoax.

"Hoax calls are taken very seriously and an investigation is currently ongoing to identify the person responsible."