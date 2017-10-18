Historic Sheffield music venue to sell its dancefloor with prices starting from just £20

Have your say

Have you ever fancied getting your hands on a piece of a Sheffield music history? Well, now's your chance.

Live music venue and historic nightclub The Leadmill has revealed it will be selling its old dancefloor after getting a new one installed in August.

The Leadmill

The iconic venue has hosted a number of huge local artists over the years, including Arctic Monkeys, Pulp and The Crookes.

And now punters have the chance to buy the very dancefloor that they watched their music legends perform from.

Watch: The chaotic moment Leadmill drops £1000 in BALLOONS to Sheffield freshers

Each piece of the dancefloor will be unique and can be engraved with The Leadmill logo, sign or a custom drawing or music lyric.

You can also buy pieces of the dancefloor with lyrics including Pulp's 'Do You Remember The First Time' and Arctic Monkeys' 'I Bet That You Look Good On The Dancefloor'.

A Leadmill spokesperson said: "Did you meet your partner at The Leadmill?

"Were you stood on this floor when Arctic Monkeys played? Or when Coldplay supported Muse?

"Have you lost your dignity on this dance floor?

"Well now is your chance to own a piece of The Leadmill’s iconic dance floor!

"Over the years it had some of the world’s biggest bands walk across it, had millions of people bounce up and down on it and has had people have the best nights of their lives on it."

These are the prices in full:

- £15 – Rectangular piece with logo design engraved and orientation of your choice.

- £20 – Bottle opener with logo engraved.

- £30 – ‘Dirty dance floors and dreams of naughtiness’ ‘I bet you look good on the dance floor’ or ‘Do you remember the first time?’ Choose from either of these iconic lyrics with The Leadmill logo.

- £40 – Square piece engraved with the wording of your choice (maximum of 3 lines of 18 characters on each including spaces) with The Leadmill logo.

- £50 – Square piece engraved with a beautiful hand illustration of our building

- £75 – Square piece engraved with a drawing of your choice (no more than 13cm high and 15cm wide)

Plus postage and packaging.

Pre-order yours here.