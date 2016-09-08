Hillsborough Law drafted after Sheffield disaster

Lawyers for relatives of the Hillsborough disaster victims have drafted a new law aimed at preventing institutional cover-ups

The Public Authority Accountability Bill, if it gets passed by parliament, would force those representing authorities to 'act with transparency, candour and frankness' and 'without favour to their own position'.

Lawyers want there to be consequences for those who mislead official inquiries.

The law was drafted in the wake of the inquests into the deaths of 96 football fans who were crushed to death on the terraces at Hillsborough football stadium in April 1989.

Original inquests in 1991 ruled that the fans died accidentally, but new verdicts, delivered earlier this year, ruled that they had been unlawfully killed.

The new inquests, which lasted two years, were ordered after the publication of an independent report which concluded that there had been a major cover-up by South Yorkshire Police to avoid blame for the disaster.

The force was criticised after the inquests for its defensive approach, aimed at minimising its responsibility.

There are two more investigations into the Hillsborough disaster underway.

Operation Resolve is investigating the cause of the disaster, including events on the day and those leading up to it.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission is looking into police actions in the aftermath of the disaster.