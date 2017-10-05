Hilarious footage of dancing parking attendant at Sheffield IKEA goes viral

Have your say

Footage of a parking attendant dancing enthusiastically whilst working at Sheffield IKEA has gone viral.

The new IKEA finally opened on Sheffield Road in Tinsley earlier this month with the store employing around 480 people.

Worker dancing at IKEA - Credit: Joe Dawson

Staff were out in force on the opening day, cheering new customers in and waving Swedish flags.

However, one employee's job enthusiasm has not stopped there as he's been spotted breaking out some dance moves whilst directing cars around the car park.

The man is filmed dramatically beckoning cars in, ordering them to stop and directing them out whilst throwing in some energetic dance moves.

Sheffield Hallam student Joe Dawsom filmed the fantastic footage and uploaded it to IKEA's Facebook page.

Worker dancing at IKEA - Credit: Joe Dawson

He posted: "Credit to this man at the ikea sheffield store #dedication"

IKEA replied to the hilarious footage and stated: "Give that man some disco lights!"

The footage has been shared over 450 times and had almost 2,000 likes on Facebook.

Hundreds of people have commented on the video, praising the man's enthusiasm.

Worker dancing at IKEA - Credit: Joe Dawson

Nicola Parkinson said: "Me and my partner mentioned how enthusiastic he seemed today and how he appeared to be loving his day."

Adele JayJay Green said: "I wish I was that happy when I came to work lol x"

Trish Clarkson said: "What a cheery way to be invited into Ikea hope he's a permanent worker bless him."