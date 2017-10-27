High value South Yorkshire church bells stolen

Two high value church bells have been stolen and could have been sold on illegally to an antiques dealer.

The two bells are used at Holy Trinity Church in Wentworth, Rotherham, and were pinched from a garage in the village where they were being stored.

They were taken sometime between Tuesday, October 10, and Sunday, October 22.

Police have released an image of the bells and are asking anyone who has seen them at an antiques dealership or elsewhere to contact them.

A spokesperson said: "Police in Rotherham are asking people to get in touch if they have seen or purchased any bells like those pictured.

"They are used by the local church during concerts and are of high value.

"Officers believe the bells may have been sold on to antiques dealers or other people and want to hear from anyone who may have been offered bells like this for sale in the last couple of weeks.

"Can you help officers? Please call 101 quoting crime reference number C/139109/2017."