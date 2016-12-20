High flyer thanks Barnsley College for launching her career

Smart Kimberley Megan Lawton is cutting a dash in tailoring with an appointment in Savile Row, and slots in top magazines.

Award-winning former Barnsley College student, Kimberley, studied art and design in Barnsley then went on to gain a First Class Honours degree from London College in BA Bespoke Tailoring

The 22-year old who has started a career as under cutter at H Huntsman & Sons (bespoke tailors on Savile Row) said: “I couldn’t have achieved any of this without the support from Barnsley College. The teachers and support staff were amazing and made the course what it is with their passion and enthusiasm. The lessons and modules have been invaluable.” Kimberley’s work has featured in Vogue, Glamour and Eclectic Magazines.