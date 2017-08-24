Heroin dealer behind bars

A heroin dealer from Bolsover has been jailed for four years.

Gary Stevenson, aged 48, of Shuttlewood Road, was jailed after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin, and production of cannabis.

PC Pete Harley, of Derbyshire Police, said: “Drugs have harmful effects on lives and communities, and we are committed to targeting drug misuse and bringing those who break the law to justice.

"We would ask the public to continue to report to us any information that may help us in tackling individuals who are involved in the sale of drugs."