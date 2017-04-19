Heroin addict who burgled schools and Sheffield nursing home is jailed

A heroin addict who raided a Sheffield nursing home and three schools has been jailed for over two years, after a judge told him he had the 'worst criminal record' he had ever seen.

Sheffield Crown Court was told how at around 12.15am on March 15 this year, 51-year-old Daniel Wilson broke into Northfield Nursing Home in Roebuck Road, Crookesmoor.

Wilson, of Albert Road, Meersbrook was seen on CCTV forcing entry into the home, which caters for over 50 elderly residents, by an on-duty manager who called the police.

Prosecuting, David Wain, said: "The police attended the scene, and the defendant ran away.

"He found at the rear garden with a Toshiba laptop that belonged to the home."

At the time the offence was carried out, Wilson had just been released from prison for charges of burglary and fraud, and was waiting to be sentenced for a number of burglaries carried out at schools in Derbyshire in 2016.

The court heard how on April 6 last year, Wilson illegally gained access to St Anselm's Preparatory School in Bakewell and stole £120 in cash and bank cards from a teaching assistant who was working at a holiday club held at the school.

Wilson successfully used the bankcards at Co-Operative stores in Bakewell and Dronfield shortly after the burglary took place.

On Saturday, April 23, Wilson made his way into Mount St Mary's College in Spinkhill, Derbyshire, where his presence was not questioned by staff due to him posing as maintenance staff with the use of a fake identification pass.

He then made his way into the rooms of two pupils boarding at the school, aged 12 and 14. He stole a number of items from the two rooms including an iPad and a Toshiba laptop while the pupils were at breakfast.

Then on May 6 Wilson broke into Cliff College, where he stole a projector.

Defending, Andrew Davies, said: "This defendant is someone who is a habitual offender. He has a problem with drugs, with heroin.

"He's someone who finds it more difficult to be on the outside, than on the inside."

Sentencing Wilson to 34 months in prison, Judge Paul Watson QC said: "This is one of the worst records I have ever seen.

"Your record goes back 35 years. You have received custodial sentence, after custodial sentence."