Heroin addict returned to drugs after taking amphetamines to lose weight

A heroin addict who slipped back into using drugs after he started taking amphetamines to lose weight has twice been caught with a stash of illicit substances.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, April 18, how Andrew Harding, 39, of Franklin Avenue, Whitwell, was caught with heroin and two lots of amphetamine after police raided a home at Creswell.

Prosecuting solicitor Emma Shooter told the court Harding was also caught by police just over a month later near North Road, Clowne, with more heroin and amphetamine.

Ms Shooter said: “A drugs warrant was executed on October 13 at an address where Harding was present as a friend of the home owner.”

The defendant revealed he had a green bag and a tin, according to Ms Shooter, which contained heroin and amphetamine and care was needed because there was a large quantity of syringes.

Ms Shooter added that two police officers later saw the defendant meeting with another person on November 30 and as police approached they were both seen getting into a vehicle.

Police carried out searches, according to Ms Shooter, but Harding grabbed a hand of one of the officers and took back an item they had taken from him and he put it in his mouth.

Ms Shooter said both police officers struggled with Harding to secure the exhibit and the defendant resisted being handcuffed.

The court also heard how a search of the vehicle uncovered amphetamine under a car seat and officers found four packets of powder.

Ms Shooter added that a pencil case with unused syringes was also found.

Harding pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing diamorphine and three counts of possessing amphetamine.

He also admitted wilfully obstructing a police constable in the execution of his duty.

Defence solicitor David Gittins said the drugs had a total street value of £200 and were for Harding’s personal use and he was not involved in any supplying.

Mr Gittins added that four years ago Harding weighed 30 stone and was told by his doctor that if he did not lose weight he could die and a friend advised him to take amphetamines to lose weight.

However, Mr Gittins explained that Harding subsequently slipped back into a long-standing heroin addiction.

Magistrates fined Harding £120 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.