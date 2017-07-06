Heroic locals tackle man 'waving a machete' in the middle of Sheffield street

A man spotted "waving a machete" in the middle of a Sheffield road has been arrested after brave residents wrestled him to the floor.

Police were called to Crookes, near Noah's Ark pub, at around 6.30pm last night after residents reported a man who was armed with a machete.

Terrified eye-witnesses reported seeing the man stopping traffic in the middle of the road and waving it around in front of himself.

Officers arrived on the scene but found that locals, and an off-duty police officer, had already stepped in to detain the male.

Residents said the man was wrestled to the floor before police were able arrest him.

Police said the knife was recovered and the man remains in police custody being processed.