Hero police officer reunited with man whose life he saved in South Yorkshire

A hero police officer has been reunited with the man whose life he saved in South Yorkshire - despite breaking five of his ribs in the process!

PC Ryan Everitt and Acting Inspector Jim Sheard gave CPR to a colleague at Main Street police station in Rotherham who had collapsed following a massive heart attack on December 2 last year.

They were so determined to save Richard Shelton's life they broke five of his ribs while doing so, but he was quick to forgive them since he almost certainly wouldn't be here otherwise.

Mr Shelton, who works at the garage in the station, repairing police vehicles, surprised PC Everitt on Wednesday (April 12) with a visit to express his gratitude.

PC Everitt said: "I didn't think he was going to make it that day so it was great to see him looking fit as a fiddle and to find out he's now back at work.

"I didn't recognise him at first because he looked so different to how he did after having the heart attack.

"It was a very emotional occasion. He shook my hand and his wife gave me a hug."

PC Everitt told how he had returned to the station that day to find an ambulance crew attending to Mr Shelton.

He and Inspector Sheard rushed to help and took over resuscitation, allowing the paramedics to concentrate on preparing him for treatment at hospital.

Mr Shelton suffered two further heart attacks at Rotherham Hospital and PC Everitt said doctors didn't think he would pull through.

He said Mr Shelton told him how he had felt clammy that day but thought nothing of it before feeling a searing pain in his chest and collapsing.

"It's lucky it happened then and not a few minutes later, as he told me he would have been on the motorway then, delivering parts for a vehicle," added PC Everitt.

The 36-year-old constable has only been with South Yorkshire Police for three-and-a-half years but said this was the fourth time he had been called upon to apply CPR.

