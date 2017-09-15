Heritage group ready to take 'huge step' and reveal strategy for Sheffield

The framework of a strategy to promote and protect Sheffield's heritage will be revealed next month.

The city's Joined Up Heritage group will hold a two-day event to launch the vision they have been working on for over a year.

Grenoside steelworks owner Helen Jackson and metallurgist David Delieu

A number of key city figures will speak at Sheffield Hallam University on October 13 and 13, and attendees will be able to have their say on the next steps.

Joined Up Heritage chairman Jon Bradley said: "This is a huge step we’re taking.

"Sheffield needs a heritage strategy to help guide its growing understanding of the value of heritage of all kinds; not just the built environment and history but cultural and environmental heritage."

The group started working on the strategy following a sold-out conference in April last year.

Leah's Yard is a key heritage site.

Since then it has taken advice and suggestions from various groups, from national heritage bodies to Sheffield's passionate volunteer groups.

Several workshops have also been held to get to a point where the group is ready to reveal the framework the strategy will take.

"Once our framework is published for all to see, we aim to work with the many organisations that have contributed it, to develop an action plan to put it into effect," said Jon.

The framework will be designed to help heritage groups prioritise their activities and campaigns and frame bids for grant support, among other things.

Chairman Jon Bradley.

Jon added: "This is a unique initiative.

"Many towns and cities have heritage strategies but they tend to have been created top-down, usually by the local council, and to have a narrow focus.

"Sheffield’s is the first to be rooted in the local community, which will have created it.

"The work has brought together many people who are passionate about Sheffield’s heritage and want to work together to spread understanding of its value. This will be an enormous strength."

Meersbrook Hall chair Kate Souper and heritage lead Rhian Thomas.

Tickets for each event are £5, although admission is free for those who are struggling financially.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/joined-up-heritage-sheffield-9795251127 to book.