Here's how you could watch the Love Island final live in Sheffield city centre

Love Island has proved one of the standout TV hits this summer but all good things must come to an end.

Viewers have spent the past few weeks watching Gabby and Marcel, Amber and Kem, Olivia and Chris, Montana and Alex and Jonny and Tyla battle it out for a cool £50,000.

The drama has continued to heat up our screens this summer but there's only a few more weeks of antics for fans to get stuck into.

Although the date of the Love Island final is yet to be confirmed by ITV2, previous series of the show have lasted for around seven weeks.

As a result, rumours have been circulating that the final could take place on or around Monday, July 24.

Many Sheffield fans will be glued to their sofas that night to watch the final but one city centre is hoping to entice them out of their homes.

Walkabout Sheffield, on Carver Street, is debating the idea of showing the anticipated final live on their big screen.

The bar has launched a poll on Twitter to find out how many fans would be interested in watching the final live on their big screens.

So far 75 per cent of those who have responded to the poll are all for the proposal while the other 25 per cent have said they're not interested.

To have your say, click here.