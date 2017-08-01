Here's how to get a free Domino's pizza in Sheffield - but you better be quick

Domino’s is celebrating opening its 1,000th store in the UK today by rewarding the nation with 10,000 completely free pizzas.

The first ten people to walk into every store across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland on ‘Domi-Day’ this Tuesday 1 August will get a free pizza to invite Brits to join in the celebrations of another major milestone in the company’s history.

However, the offer is taking place across all of their 1,000 UK stores; meaning there'll only be ten free pizzas at each branch.

So, you'd better be quick if you want to get your hands on one of the pizzas.

With most branches opening at 11am, anyone wanting to get a free cheese and tomato pizza probably shouldn't leave it too long to head down.

Domino’s opened its first store in Luton in 1985, introducing customers to household favourites like Pepperoni Passion, Mighty Meaty and Vegi Supreme.

The 1,000th store officially opens in Overton in Hampshire today and is being marked by the unveiling of a special one-off gold plaque by Chief Executive Officer, David Wild.

The company is inviting locals to join the fun by hiding 100 ‘Domi-notes’, Domino’s especially commissioned ‘currency’ made in homage to Overton’s history of producing bank notes, with each one entitling the finder to a free personal pizza.

The opening of the 1,000th store is the latest in a year of milestones for the nation’s favourite pizza company, which also includes the 20 year anniversaries in both Scotland and Wales.

CEO David Wild commented: “From just one store in Luton to 1,000 in just over 30 years is a remarkable feat and testament to the hard work and commitment of everyone at Domino’s.

"1,000 stores is a major milestone for our business and we’re extremely proud. But it’s the validation of our fantastic pizzas from our thousands of customers that really counts.

"‘Domi-Day’ is our way of saying thank you for their continued loyalty and support and we look forward to opening more stores, creating more jobs and delivering more pizza over the next 30 years and beyond."