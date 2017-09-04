Here's everything you need to know about Sheffield's first board game café

Sheffield's first board game café is due to open later this month and the excitement is already building.

The Treehouse is set to open by the end of September in their newly acquired premises on Boston Street.

Visitors will be treated to delicious locally-sourced food, craft beer on draft and coffee straight to your table.

However, the main focus of the café will be on its board games.

The café has promised a "colourful wall of choices, containing everything from the newest designer titles to the old familiar classics."

There will at least 300 games available for customers to choose from with 'friendly game gurus' on hand to help you pick out the right game.

The Treehouse will be open from roughly 11am-11pm every day with a cover charge of £5 for four hours of access to the games.

Visitors can also sign up to a membership scheme of £25 per year, giving you your first session for free and subsequent sessions for £2.50.

The café will be opened by Ruth and Andy Haigh who describe themselves as "two lovers of games, food, drink and other enablers of good, old-fashioned socialising.

Ruth said: "The Treehouse will be for everyone. We will be a family-friendly venue, with all ages welcome during the day (under 12s should be accompanied by an adult).

"We decided we wanted to open a board game cafe when we realised just how much enjoyment games have brought to our lives, and how much fun we've had sharing them with other people.

"We believe games are amazing tools for creating fun, memorable experiences, and that playing together is something you can't do too much of, however old you are.

"Although not Sheffield born and bred, we've developed a huge love for city over the ten years we've lived here, and are proud and excited to be adding to Sheffield's already great selection of independent local businesses."