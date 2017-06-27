Here are our winners!

We received lots of entries for our Ben and Holly Live family tickets competition!

Big congratulations to Sarah Wiley, Eddie Klos, Kay Osborne and Jodie Kingston. Each of you has won a family ticket for four to the show at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre on Wednesday July 5, at 4.30pm, as well as a meet and greet and the chance to take pictures with your little ones favourite characters.

Holly is a young Fairy Princess, who is still learning how to fly and her magic doesn’t always go quite according to plan. Her best friend, Ben the Elf, doesn’t have wings and he doesn’t do magic, but he runs very fast and flies on the back of Gaston the Ladybird. They live in the Little Kingdom, a tiny land where flowers and grass rise high above them and every day is an adventure.

The show runs from July 5-6. visit sheffieldtheatres.co.uk for tickets.