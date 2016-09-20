Here are 23 phrases you need to learn if you're new to Sheffield

You’ve made the best decision of your life. You’ve moved to the city built on seven hills. And it’s not Rome, it’s Sheffield. But as you’re venturing out to meet the locals, there's a few things you should know.

1. Nah then = now then/hello

2. Love / duck = a more gentle way of saying ‘mate’, normally used by older people

3. Mardy bum = moody person

4. Nesh = feel the cold pathetically easily, e.g. ‘She’s a bit nesh’

5. Nowt = nothing, e.g. ‘Nowt wrong with that’

6. Proper good = Really good

7. Bobar/bobbar = rubbish, nonsense; poor quality; excrement

8. Gennel = an alleyway

9. Reyt good/bad = really good/bad, e.g. ‘It were reyt good’

10. Reet = all right, e.g. ‘You'll be reet’

11. Ge'ore (pronounced gay-or/gee-or) = stop it

12. Breadcake = bread roll

13. Fishcake = a sandwich made of potato slices around white fish, which is then fried and battered. Put a fishcake in a breadcake for a delicious Sheffield treat

14. Hendo's = Henderson’s Relish. The best sauce in the planet. If you’re doing the food shop, do not ask 'Have you got Lea and Perrins?’ Ever. Just put Hendo’s on a grilled cheese sandwich and thank Sheffield for such a gift

15. Dinner = lunch. The meal you eat in the middle of the day

16. Tea = dinner. The meal you eat at the end of the day

17. The Hole in the Road = a subway under the roads on Castle Square that had a central opening to let daylight in. It was filled in 22 years ago but for some reason people still talk about it a lot

18. While = until e.g. ‘I’m working nine while five today’

19. On my sen = on my own

20. Yoursen = yourself

21. Snap time = break time

22. Owls - Sheffield Wednesday Football Club

23. Blades - Sheffield United Football Club

Please note: at some point you will be asked ‘Are you an Owl or a Blade?’ Choose wisely.

