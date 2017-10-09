Search

Henderson's Relish to send Ikea a 'welcome to Sheffield' bottle of iconic sauce

A bottle of Hendos is bound for Sheffield's Ikea as a gift to welcome the furniture giant to the Steel City.
A bottle of Hendos is bound for Sheffield's Ikea as a gift to welcome the furniture giant to the Steel City.
0
Have your say

Representatives of Sheffield's iconic Henderson's Relish will send the new Ikea branch a bottle of its iconic sauce as a welcome to the city.

The company made the announcement via social media this evening, after a customer suggested the sauce would complement Ikea's famous meatballs.

"Your new Sheffield store is missing one thing, meatballs with @HendoRelish," Andy Glaves tweeted.

The company responded: We'd like to send you some as a welcome to Sheffield present. Who shall we address it to at the branch?"