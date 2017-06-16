Help your pooch stay cool this weekend: dog-friendly frozen yoghurts go on sale in South Yorkshire

It is set to be the hottest weekend of the year in South Yorkshire, but you can help your pooch stay cool thanks to new dog-friendly frozen yoghurts.

Man's best friend is expected to lap up the new treats available alongside normal ice creams from the kiosk at Clifton Park, in Rotherham.

Tubs of Frozzys come in three flavours - vanilla, strawberry and blueberry - all of which are lactose-free.

Rotherham mayor Eve Rose Keenan will officially launch the doggy desserts at the park tomorrow (Saturday, June 17) afternoon with her trusty companion Cocoa, a support dog from Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, which is one of the mayor's chosen charities