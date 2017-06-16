Search

Help your pooch stay cool this weekend: dog-friendly frozen yoghurts go on sale in South Yorkshire

Marley is the first four-legged customer at Clifton Park's kiosk to tuck into one of the new doggy desserts (Clifton Park and Museum)

It is set to be the hottest weekend of the year in South Yorkshire, but you can help your pooch stay cool thanks to new dog-friendly frozen yoghurts.

Man's best friend is expected to lap up the new treats available alongside normal ice creams from the kiosk at Clifton Park, in Rotherham.

Tubs of Frozzys come in three flavours - vanilla, strawberry and blueberry - all of which are lactose-free.

Rotherham mayor Eve Rose Keenan will officially launch the doggy desserts at the park tomorrow (Saturday, June 17) afternoon with her trusty companion Cocoa, a support dog from Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, which is one of the mayor's chosen charities

