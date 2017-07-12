Help Support Dogs charity by signing up for very special afternoon tea in Sheffield

Fancy a decadent afternoon tea in a luxurious setting, surrounded by cute puppies?

We know, sounds too good to be true, right?

Support Dogs

That’s why we at The Star are so excited about our upcoming extra special afternoon tea for Sheffield charity Support Dogs, at the fantastic Kenwood Hall Hotel later this month.

We launched our Pounds for Pups campaign back in May to help Sheffield charity Support Dogs, as it celebrates 25 years of incredible work in the city and all across the UK. We vowed to raise £5,000 to support the training of one support dog and we’ve had a great response from you, our readers. And now you can support this incredible charity while enjoying a fabulous afternoon of fun, and meet some of the amazing creatures you have read so much about in recent weeks.

A spokesman for Kenwood Hall Hotel, which is set in 12 acres of beautiful parkland, on Kenwood Road, Nether Edge, said: “Kenwood Hall is delighted to be hosting such a fabulous event for such a good cause. As a dog friendly hotel with such great space and grounds, it’s perfect for the pups to let out some of their energy. We love it when the dogs pop in to show their support to us and the event too.

“Kenwood Hall is currently undergoing lots of different refurbishments across the whole hotel, with the most recent being in the Café bar, perfect for a relaxing afternoon tea and in the leisure and spa facilities.”

Kenwood Hall Afternoon Tea

The hotel team is offering a 25 per cent discount off their delicious afternoon tea on Friday July 21, to every reader for £10.50. Half of that, £5.25, will go straight to the charity. Afternoon tea will consist of a selection of finger sandwiches, scones with jam and cream and an assortment of mini cakes served with a variety of teas and coffees.

It’s been 25 years since Support Dogs launched in the city, with just three dogs, in a small hut in the grounds of Lodge Moor Hospital.

Today, Support Dogs is unrecognisable. Now a national charity, its staff of 25 has successfully trained and supplied hundreds of assistance dogs, creating partnerships between canines and clients that completely transform lives. Through its three training programmes – for disability support dogs, autism dogs and seizure alert dogs – the charity uses an entirely reward-based system to teach special dogs to carry out a wide range of tasks that make life safer and easier for its clients.

Rita Howson, Support Dogs chief executiv, said: “We’re delighted that The Star is teaming up with Kenwood Hall Hotel to organise a tea party on our charity’s behalf. It comes at the end of the Star’s wonderful Pounds for Pups campaign, which has highlighted to readers the value and importance of our work in transforming the lives of children and adults affected by some of the most challenging of medical conditions.

Kenwood Hall

“The campaign has brought us to a whole new audience , and the tea party for readers is a lovely way to help celebrate 25 years since our charity was first started in Sheffield. Our dogs are already looking forward to meeting lots of Star readers for what should be a lovely afternoon.”

n To book a place call the hotel’s sales office between 9am and 5pm on 0114 2505635 or the reception out of office hours on 0114 2583811. You can also email events@kenwoodhall.co.uk to book. Payment will be taken at the time of booking.

Yes so the dogs there will include Baby, Poppy and Star (photo’s attached)