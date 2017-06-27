Help Sheffield scout group raise money to replace stolen equipment

A Sheffield scouting group needs your help to buy back its equipment stolen in a burglary.

Shiregreen Scouts are raising money to purchase the gardening equipment after their premises was burgled on June 14.

Two lawnmowers, a petrol trimmer and hand tools were taken in the burglary.

Thieves scaled the security fence surrounding the Barnsley Road premises and broke in to the building.

They passed the tools and equipment back over the fence before making off with the haul.

Scout leader Danny Levick said the thieves got the better of the CCTV camera.

"They moved the security camera away from where they were going," he said.

The Scouts used the equipment to make sure their land was safe for young people to use, but they also provided garden services for nearby residents, too.

Members also used the mowers and trimmer to work on elderly residents' gardens to prepare them for summer.

The group has launched a Crowdfunding page for the cause. Leader Danny Levick said that, to replace the two lawnmowers, the group would need £500.

So far, £180 has been donated.

Mr Leveck said problems with local youths had, up until now, been largely confined to the past since the installation of the security fencing.

"Before we had the security fence, we had incidents of kids hanging around the building," the Elmfield Avenue, Shiregreen resident said.

"Around the back, because it was off the road."

The group received a £10,000 grant to install the fence in 2013. Another £10,000 went to landscaping the grounds.

The group, which formed in 1939. has used the premises since the 1970s, Mr Levick said,

Numbers are at an all-time high, with 120 six to 14-year-olds and 50 adult volunteers involved.

It's a far cry from 2007, when the group was on the verge of closing.

Mr Levick said a recruitment drive in local schools and a 'quality programme' delivered by the group turned its fortunes around.

"Success breeds success," he said.

Mr Levick has been involved with the group for more than 20 years. He joined up when he was six.

To donate to the cause, visit the Scouts' fundraising page here

