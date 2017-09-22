Help get South Yorkshire boy to United States for medical treatment

Have your say

A South Yorkshire family aims to send their little boy to the United States to help treat his medical condition.

And the Sheldons are calling on you to help with their fundraising.

The family wants to send young Myles, to Houston, Texas, for treatment for a condition affecting his chromosomes.

The condition, known as dup15q, means that Myles, five, has extra copies of the 15q11.2-13.1 chromosomes.

It affects the South Anston youngster's speech and development.

The Americans are leading the way in research into the condition, and Myles' mother, Heather, said the family aimed to send Myles to a conference in Houston in 2019.

To raise money to get him there, and support the Dup15qAlliance charity, there will be a bag pack at ASDA in Handsworth on Saturday. from 9am to 1pm.

There will also be a clairvoyance evening with psychic Linda Sheppard at the Loyal Trooper, South Anston, on November 16.

Mrs Sheldon said the family was desperate for any amount of money the public could donate to the charity.

"We're looking for anything anyone can chuck in to our buckets to help fund this research," she said.

You can also click here to donate to the charity.