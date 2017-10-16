Help Doncaster's little battler, Mae Fox, meet superstar girl group Little Mix on 2017 tour

Have your say

A Doncaster family has put the call out to girl-group Little Mix to meet their biggest Yorkshire fan, who is battling cerebral palsy.

Mae Fox's condition means she wasn't able to get general admission tickets to see the group, who formed in 2011, play in Sheffield.

Little Mix plays at fly DSA Arena tomorrow, and on October 27 and 28, and the Doncaster Free Press has started a campaign to get Mae to meet the band.

Mae's parents, Matt and Amy Fox, splashed out to buy VIP tickets for the Nottingham show so little Mae could get her to see her idols, live.

"We had to get VIP for Mae as it was the only seats they could sell us due to her lack of mobility," Mrs Fox, who lives at Birch Road, Cantley, said.

"Most arenas wouldn't sell us a seat, unless she was in a disabled seat and they had all sold out."

We want our readers to back us all the way, so Mae's dream can come true.

Mae said meeting the band would be the highlight of her short life so far.

"I love Little Mix and I love to dance," she said.

She already looked forward to seeing the band play in Nottingham.

"I will rock my Little Mix lanyard," she said.

Mae has battled through some serious health problems, including surgery in America which cost £70,000.

She and her family travel between London and Scotland for intense physiotherapy.

Little Mix's 2017 tour also takes in Glasgow, Cardiff and London.

The group, formed after the eighth season of the X Factor, consists of Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall.