Help charity support city’s homeless youth

A Sheffield homelessness charity has launched an appeal for supporters to help it continue its work in the city.

Roundabout, the charity that provides support for young people at risk of homelessness, is seeking supporters to make an annual donation of £40, to help it change the lives of some of Sheffield’s most vulnerable young people.

The £40 donation could cover the cost of gas or electricity tokens for four young people when they first move into their own home. It equates to just £3.33 a month, which would also pay for enough fresh food to make several healthy meals for a young person starting out on their own.

Funds raised from the appeal will contribute towards Roundabout’s annual fundraising target of £200,000.

Ben Keegan, Roundabout’s CEO, said: “The work our charity does can change the lives of young people.

“We aim to prevent and reduce homelessness in our city by offering life skills along with a safe place to stay. This means when they leave us, they are able to live safely and independently.”

The charity’s work is a lifeline for many and supports young people to prepare for a better future, helping to break the cycle of homelessness. Since it launched in 1977, the charity has helped over 10,000 young people.

Roundabout’s fundraising and communications manager, Ruth Gage, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the support we receive from the people of Sheffield.

“It’s thanks to their generosity that we’re able to provide a high standard of service to help vulnerable young people in our society.”