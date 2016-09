An online chat has been organised for people interested in joining Derbyshire Constabulary as a police officer.

The event, from noon until 2pm tomorrow, is for those interested in applying for 240 police officers vacancies, when the posts are advertised on Tuesday, September 20.

HR staff will use the online chat answer any questions potential candidates might have.

To join in visit www.derbyshire.police.uk and follow the links from the homepage.