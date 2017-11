There are 'heavy delays' on two of Sheffield's tram routes this afternoon, following passengers falling ill in two separate incidents.

A spokesman for Stagecoach Supertram said: "We are experiencing heavy delays to the Blue and yellow route due to 2 different incidents of passenger illness.

"Sorry if you are affected by this and thank you for your patience while we work to resolve these issues."

The company has not released any further information on the two incidents at this time.