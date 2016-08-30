Heartless thieves steal charity collection tins in Sheffield

Police are appealing for information after thieves stole a number of charity collection boxes across Sheffield.

Collection tins for Sheffield charity Cavendish Cancer Care have been stolen from numerous locations in the recent crime spree.

The two most recent thefts took place at Dore Dental Care on Causeway Head Road and Scott’s Pantry on Glossop Road.

Victoria Wood, from the fundraising team at Cavendish Cancer Care, said she was shocked that anybody would steal money from charity.

She said: “We are only a small charity and we really do rely on the generosity of members of the public to be able to continue providing our invaluable services to people affected by cancer.

“We urge anyone with any information to come forward.”

If you have any information regarding these collection box thefts from the past few months you can ring the police non-emergency number on 101.

Launched in 1991, Cavendish Cancer Care support people in the region who are living with cancer.

The charity offers patients and their families the chance to talk in confidence and offer complementary therapies to support their recovery. They help people from across South Yorkshire, North Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

n To find out more, visit: cavcare.org.uk