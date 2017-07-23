Heartbreak as vandals destroy Downton Abbey railway carriages

Have your say

A set of antique train carriages that featured in the Downton Abbey TV series have been vandalised by thugs.

The eight teak cars were targeted as they were parked in a siding at Pickering in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

Damage done by vandals

General manager Chris Price said: "We were absolutely devastated to discover that the carriages had been damaged overnight.

"The set was found with the windows smashed and the furniture and fixings completely ruined, obviously all the staff and volunteers are extremely upset.

"Until the set has been completely assessed we will not know the full extent of the damage caused, I doubt very much that the set will run again in the 2017 season."

Supporters have donated hundreds of pounds towards the repair of the damage.

The set, dating from 1930 to 1950, has appeared in a number of films and television shows, including Downton Abbey and the remake of Dad's Army.

North Yorkshire Police said the incident is being investigated.