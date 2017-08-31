Heart-warming bid to get cancer-stricken Sheffield boy to Wrestlemania in America

A community is rallying behind a cancer-stricken Sheffield school boy in a bid to make his dreams come true of watching the world's top wrestlers perform in America.

Brave Bobby Rogers, aged 12, of Longley, has spent the last two years battling stage 4 Rhabdomyosarcoma which has caused tumours across his body and needed more than 30 treatments of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Bobby Rogers.

The condition mixed with the rigors of life-saving treatment has left him with sickness, ulcers and foot drop which left him needing to use a wheelchair for four months.

He was in remission but unfortunately doctors found another tumor in July and he has started treatment again.

But the courageous wrestling mad youngster has always battled on and inspired others around him throughout the ordeal.

A fundraising appeal has now been launched to try and fund a special trip to America to watch the biggest wrestling event in the world, WrestleMania 34, next April in New Orleans.

Bobby with his huge collection of wrestling figures.

His mum Lesley, aged 35, said: "Bobby is the most bravest little boy ever, he has never stopped smiling and has been determined throughout his treatment that he would never give up.

"He has fought with such courage and bravery.

"Bobby is absolutely fanatical on WWE wrestling. He has over 500 figures, all the DVDs, anything to do with WWE he has.

"We take him to the UK events but Bobby's dream is to go to a big American event.

Bobby with a wrestling belt.

"He is truly a warrior and I pray he continues to fight hard.

"He looks up to all these wrestlers and his favourite ones are Roman Reigns, AJ Styles and Bobby Roode.

"But he is my hero and I just want to make his dreams come true."

The online fundraising campaign has so far raised more than £3, 700 towards a £6000 target, thanks to more than 60 individual donations.

Lesley and Bobby.

Family friend and wrestler Liam Burden has teamed up with Leeds-based UK Wrestling to organise the 'Wrestling for Bobby' event at Shirecliffe Community Centre tomorrow night from 5.30pm.

There will be 10 bouts, a raffle and ticket sales, priced at £5 for adults and £3 for under 16s on the door, will go towards the appeal.

Shop worker Liam, aged 25, of Longley, said Bobby and his family are hoping to attend and added: "He is an absolute star.

"We wanted to do something to help them and we already have more than 60 people who are due to attend. Please support us and help to make Bobby's dreams come true.

Visit the online fundraising page at https://www.gofundme.com/g2ykfgus