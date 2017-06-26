Yoga trapeze gets off to a flying start in Sheffield

Yoga students are seeing life from a different perspective as they hang out at Hot Yoga Sheffield’s new Yoga Trapeze classes.

Students are enjoying trying out the new style of yoga since it launched at the studio earlier this month and taking flight at the four weekly classes with Yoga Trapeze teacher, Ashlee Male.

Ashlee has practised yoga for over five years and trained as a certified Yoga Trapeze teacher in Barcelona, with its founder Lucas Rockwood. She saw it as something unique to mat yoga that offers so many benefits.

She says: “I guide students throughout the different classes to maintain safety whilst enjoying flying and coming into poses they might think would usually be impossible. The Yoga Trapeze is so diverse and we run classes to suit all sorts of individuals - there is something for everybody in the yoga trapeze, from complete beginners who are new to inversions, to experienced yogis and fitness bunnies. I myself started it to enhance my strength and flexibility as a circus performer - I saw instant results and achieved things I never thought I’d be able to do - like pull ups! Everyone can find enjoyment, pain relief, or enhance their strength and flexibility somehow.”

Yoga Trapeze is a unique form of aerial yoga designed to improve core strength, functional upper body strength, balance and flexibility. All while having fun, playing in the air.

It can even be used to alleviate back pain as being inverted allows for opening space between the vertebrae while strengthening and stretching out the spine. It can also be used to improve flexibility as the trapeze supports people to hang passively in more challenging ‘bendy poses’.

The Trapeze Yoga classes run four times a week at Hot Yoga Sheffield-Edgedale with different themed classes – including general (basics), flexibility, and arms & core strength. Plus, for a limited time only, there is a hot summer offer of 30-days of unlimited Trapeze Yoga classes for just £19.

Hot Yoga Sheffield offers over 50 yoga classes from early morning through to late at night every day at their two studios in Sheffield - one on Commonside near Walkley, and one on Edgedale Road, off Abbeydale Road.

To find out more and register for the Trapeze Yoga classes visit: hotyogasheffield.co.uk