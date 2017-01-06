Two patients die within a fortnight of each other due to blunders at Northern General Hospital

Two patients died following errors at a Sheffield hospital within the space of a fortnight, it has emerged.

One person died after a delay in treatment at the Northern General Hospital’s A&E department on March 8 last year, and the other following a delayed diagnosis at the same hospital on March 18.

The fatalities were among five recorded by Sheffield Teaching Hospitals during 2016 which happened after suspected safety errors at hospitals managed by the NHS trust.

The other deaths followed a fall at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, incorrect cancer treatment at Weston Park Hospital and issues with the management of a ‘deteriorating patient’ at the Northern General Hospital.

They were revealed in a list obtained under the Freedom of Information Act of the 32 ‘serious untoward incidents’ – SUI – recorded by the NHS trust during 2016, up to November 23.

Dr David Throssell, medical director at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We take every one of these incidents extremely seriously and always undertake a full investigation into the causes.”

