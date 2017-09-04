Two groups unite against further cuts to the NHS

Two groups in Barnsley are campaigning against NHS cuts and a ‘threat to care’ after the closure of a hospital.

Barnsley Trades Union Council (BTUC) and Barnsley Save Our NHS (BSONHS) are so concerned about the threat to health services that they are linking up to campaign jointly to prevent further cuts.

Janet Williams, spokesman for BSONHS, said: “The closure of Mount Vernon Hospital is a threat to the care for elderly and vulnerable people.

“We do not believe that the new arrangements will provide the care that Mount Vernon has for years.

“Barnsley Clinical Commissioning Group says that people will be looked after at Barnsley Hospital or in care homes instead but these will not provide the sort of patient-centred nursing care that is available at Mount Vernon.

“It is likely that many patients will be sent home before they are able to cope on their own.

“We believe that this is another of the cuts to health services that are starting to seriously threaten the wellbeing of residents in our town. We have asked questions at many health meetings that have not been properly answered.”

A series of protests are being planned to highlight the hazards of coming changes.

BSONHS joined a trade union and campaign groups day of protest in Barnsley precinct on Saturday, and a number of campaigners from the region are expected to join a national protest outside the Tory conference in Manchester on Sunday, October 1 .

There will also be a regional demonstration and rally in Barnsley on Saturday, October 28.

George Arthur, assistant secretary BTUC, said: “We expect the October 28 demonstration to be enormous. The Tories have cut funding for health services to the bone.

“Messages are coming in from other local areas that they are already planning to join our demonstration in Barnsley.

“NHS cuts are quietly being forced through without public knowledge.

“Our trades council is determined that the silence barrier will be broken.”

Search ‘Barnsley Trade Union Council’ and ‘Barnsley Save Our NHS’ on Facebook for more information.