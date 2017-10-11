Trust reveals latest plan to revamp Sheffield mental health ward

Have your say

The latest stage of a plan to refit a Sheffield mental health unit has been revealed.

Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Trust is upgrading the adult acute mental health inpatient services at Northern General Hospital.

The psychiatric intensive care unit known as Endcliffe has already been refurbished, and the trust has this week submitted plans for the neighbouring Longley Centre, which will be extended and reclad.

Work to refit the building will also take place in order to bring more mental health services together.