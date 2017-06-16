Top cyclists visit Sheffield diabetes centre

Top athletes from the world’s first all-diabetes cycling team have pedalled into Sheffield’s specialist diabetes centre.

The elite cycling team visited the centre, based at the Northern General Hospital earlier this week to mark Diabetes Week.

The team are completing a 700km, five day cycle through seven UK cities to raise awareness for diabetes and the importance of maintaining healthy blood sugar levels.

During the visit in Sheffield the cyclists met with a range of experts, including dieticians, specialist nurses and leading consultants.

Adrian Scott, a diabetes consultant at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Type 1 diabetes is a complex, lifelong condition where people have to manage their sugar levels by balancing food intake and exercise with appropriate insulin dosing.

“We were delighted to hear from these inspirational cyclists about how they are able to manage their condition while remaining at the top of their sport.”

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust runs two diabetes centres to help young people and adults manage their diabetes effectively, one at the Northern General Hospital and one at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital.

The team care for patients with a number of conditions which relate to diabetes including painful nerve damage, low blood sugar unawareness, poor weight management and blood sugar control.

In total, 700 people are diagnosed with diabetes each day in the UK; equivalent to one person every two minutes. In Sheffield over 30,000 people live with diabetes.