The Health Lottery is coming to Yorkshire

The Health Lottery will be raising money for good causes in South Yorkshire during the week beginning Sunday, September 3 – and it needs your support.

Each week one lucky area benefits from Health Lottery proceeds and there are draws every day from Tuesday to Saturday. This week it is South Yorkshire’s HealthRich Community Interest Company’s (CIC) turn.

Since its first Health Lottery Draw in March 2012 HealthRich CIC has raised over £1.5 million for community groups in the area, with more than £91 million being raised nationwide.

Using money raised by HealthRich CIC through The Health Lottery, grants have been awarded by People’s Health Trust through Active Communities, a funding programme which invests in local people and groups in communities with great ideas to make their communities even better.

Past projects have included The High Street Centre, which delivers weekly training sessions and activities to adults and children of all ages, and Doncaster Ethnic Minority Regeneration Partnership, which runs recreational and integrational activities for local and newly-arrived young women in the Hyde Park area of Doncaster.

Larger charities and organisations, such as Youth Sport Trust and The Conservation Volunteers have also benefitted from the funds raised by HealthRich CIC.

Click here to see where the money raised has been spent in your town and around the country.

Tickets are just £1 and can be bought online at healthlottery.co.uk or in over 32,000 stores and post offices and there are 5 draws a week