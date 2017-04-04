Student designs logo for new Rotherham NHS service

A talented Rotherham school student will see her logo design for a new NHS service emblazoned across all of its communications’ publicity output after winning a Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust competition.

Wickersley School and Sports College pupil, Mia Jeffrey, 13, will see her logo used for the Trust’s Rotherham 0-19 Integrated Public Health Nursing Service.

The service combines previously separate bodies such as school nursing, health visiting and oral health promotion under one heading. It will see school nurses and health visitors amalgamated into a new streamlined body to help families access one-stop healthcare in the region.

The aim is for families and children to access a seamless service – accessing just one health professional, instead of many.

The new provision, run by the Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust, is a result of extensive consultation with families, including children. It will start from April 1.

Tracey Armstrong, Deputy Head of Nursing – Children’s Services said: “We’ve listened to feedback from patients and looked at examples of best practice to develop our new service. It will allow us to provide a much better service to families and young people across Rotherham with a higher level of continuity of care.”