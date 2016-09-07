Sporting stars get in the swing for city charity

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Alan Shearer, AP McCoy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Danny Willett and Michael Vaughan were among sporting greats who teed off to help TV’s Dan Walker raise thousands for charity.

Sheffield’s Hallamshire Golf Club welcomed dozens of big names for the third annual ‘Walker Cup (not that one)’ in aid of The Children’s Hospital Charity, where BBC Breakfast and Football Focus presenter Dan, of Hunters Bar, is a patron.

BBC presenter Dan Walker hMichael Vaughan, AP McCoy,Alan Shearer, Dan Walker and Nick Matthew.

Fresh from their gold-winning success in Rio, Sophie Bray and Laura Unsworth swapped their hockey sticks for golf clubs and attempted to beat Dan, who has won the individual event for two years running with a score of four under.

Last year the event raised more than £30,000 and helped bring the UK’s first fully-digital intraoperative 3T MRI scanner to Sheffield Children’s Hospital. This life-saving piece of equipment has made Sheffield Children’s Hospital‘s neurosurgery department one of the most advanced and patient-focused neurology departments in the world and has already saved lives and helped hundreds of patients.

Rebecca Staden, fundraising manager at The Children’s Hospital Charity, said: “We are so proud of Dan for organising what is set to be another fantastic day of golf. Last year we raised an incredible amount of money and were so grateful to all the players for their generosity. We hope that this year’s event will be another huge success.”

This year’s golf day was raising much needed funds for a Multipurpose Fluoroscopy System. Fluoroscopy obtains real time X-rays that are moving images that show the internal parts of a patient’s body.

Danny Willetts and Matt Fitzpatrick

This new Multipurpose Fluoroscopy System will enable rapid diagnosis and surgical intervention, without the child needing to go into the operating theatre.