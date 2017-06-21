Sport a bandana for Bluebell Wood hospice

A Bandana Day will brighten up schools, offices and other places next week, and will help sick children.

Whether worn on your head, around your neck or as a hair accessory, grab a bandana and do your bit for Bluebell Wood.

The Children’s Hospice is set to make the printed handkerchief a must-have-fashion item.

Supporters can wear it on ther head, around the neck or anywhere else, from July 1 to 7, and donate one pound to the hard-working hospice for the privilege.

Whatever wacky or wonderful idea you might have for sporting a bandana, this is your chance.

The idea was inspired by bandana wearer Harry Finlayson, dad to Georgia, who sadly died when she was 13. Georgia stayed at Bluebell Wood with her family and Harry has raised thousands of pounds for the hospice in her memory.

Georgia had been diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour and as her illness progressed, she was moved to Bluebell Wood.

Mr Finlayson said: “After our first visit, we knew this was a place that we would much rather be than a hospital. To us and our family and friends it was a place that we could relax, have fun and live as you would at home.”

Sally Baker, Community Fundraising Manager, Bluebell Wood said: “Whether it’s the vibrant, arty or trendy look, we’re looking forward to seeing a lot of bandana fashion in July. The money raised will be put to great use supporting families facing the toughest of times.”

Bluebell Wood cares for 250 children and young adults with life-shortening and life-threatening conditions each year.To get involved with Bandana Day email Sally Baker on sally.baker@bluebellwood.org.