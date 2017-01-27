Sheffield Workshop gymnasts coached by triple Olympian Beth Tweddle

Members of gymnastics club Sheffield Workshop had an unforgettable experience.
They were coached by one of their sporting heroes Beth Tweddle and her team of coaches at an event at Barnsley Gymnastics Club. Beth was the first female gymnast from Great Britain to win a medal at the European Championships, World Championships, and Olympic Games. She had the honour of representing Great Britain at three Olympic Games. Pictured are - back l-r: Mya Bartram, Niamh Selby, Beth Tweddle, Nina Deery, Hannah Blake, Ally Booker; front: Holly Tillyer, Jessica Burton, Freya Beighton, Elsie Greig, Megan Hill, Isobel Church, Jessica Rodgers.
visit www.bethtweddle.com/gym-camps