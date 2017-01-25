Sheffield workers pedal up fantastic sum for poorly children

Strong legs and determination helped a squad of cyclists from a Sheffield firm raise thousands of pounds to help sick youngsters.

Sixteen big-hearted employees from architectural firm, Bond Bryan, completed a sponsored 170km coast to coast cycle ride to build up funds for the Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity.

Bond Bryan team

Their ‘Way of the Roses’ ride began at Morecambe Bay and ended at Bridlington. This epic cycle rounded off a year of fundraising and helped the company reach a target of £10,000, to be donated to the hospital.

Matthew Green, 42 year-old finance and human resurces manager, said: “We’ve raised money through bake sales, a tuck shop and a company-wide quiz, but it’s the bike ride that took us up to our total.

“Everyone put in hours of training to prepare and some even got family involved. The cycle itself was tough. The thought of all the people who had sponsored us kept us going.”

Mr Green explained how many parents who work at Bond Bryan have had to rely on Sheffield Children’s Hospital at some point.

He added: “The staff there go the extra mile all the time and any parent who has used Sheffield Children’s Hospital has been blown away by the work that goes on.”

Clare Collingworth, corporate fundraiser for The Children’s Hospital Charity said, “As well as sponsoring one of our Herd of Sheffield elephants, Bond Bryan have raised an incredible amount, which will make a difference to so many poorly children at our hospital.”

To find out how your place of business can support the charity email fundraising@tchc.org.uk