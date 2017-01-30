Sheffield’s keenest fitness fans on target to raise over £5,000 for hospice

Sheffield’s keenest fitness fans are on target to raise more than £5,000 for St Luke’s Hospice.

Nationally acclaimed city boutique fitness club TRIB3 has launched a New Year Keep Fit challenge in support of the hospice.

Throughout February, TRIB3 is offering clients a 28 day sponsorship challenge which will raise money for St Luke’s.

The club is offering 28 sessions - all of which must be completed in February - for £40, with participants promising to raise a minimum £100 in sponsorship for the endurance challenge.

A session consists of 33 per cent high intensity interval training on the treadmill, 33 per cent resistance training on the floor and 33 per cent high intensity floor work and training/pad work.

Participants work with dumb-bells, medicine balls, resistance bands, kettle-bells, Grapple bags and bodyweight in a series of sessions aimed at burning off up to 1,000 calories.

The challenge can be completed at any of TRIB3’s three Sheffield sites in Ecclesall Road, Krynkl at Shalesmoor or The Source at Meadowhall.

“We are delighted that the number of people who have signed up already means that the challenge is well on course to raise the original target figure of £5,000,” said the hospice’s Corporate Fundraising Manager Joasia Lesniak.

“We are delighted that Kevin Yates of TRIB3 and city businessman Tearle Phelan have come up with this brilliant idea and we want to see as many people as possible sign up and get fit, knowing that every pound they lose is a pound we gain!”

For details of how to sign up for the challenge visit to www.TRIB3.co.uk/sign-up, call 0114 268 0895 or download the free TRIB3 app from the App Store.