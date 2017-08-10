Sheffield's Claremont Private Hospital given 'outstanding' rating by health watchdog

Have your say

Sheffield's Claremont Private Hospital has been given an 'outstanding' rating by the country's health watchdog.

The Care Quality Commission's rating comes after inspections of the facility on Sandygate Road, Crosspool.

Claremont Hospital in Sheffield

Inspectors' visits took place in February and March, as part of the commission's investigation programme for independent acute care hospitals.

They were impressed with the patient care at the hospital.

Claremont’s hospital director, Andy Davey was delighted with the rating, giving full credit to the clinical and non-clinical staff, as well as consultants, doctors and medical specialists who make up the hospital team.

He said: “To say I’m proud of our amazing team at Claremont is an understatement.

“Each and every member of staff plays a daily role in ensuring we consistently deliver first class healthcare to all our patients in a warm, friendly and safe environment.

“We welcomed this inspection by the CQC to showcase what we do at Claremont every day, not just while they were with us.

“We work as a team at Claremont, striving to ensure every single person who comes through our doors receives exceptional care and is welcomed as if they were our own family.”