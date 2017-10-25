Sheffield residents encouraged to learn the signs of breast cancer

People are being encouraged to learn the signs of breast cancer as part of a national awareness month.

Macmillan Cancer Support is asking residents in Sheffield to also learn how to check themselves as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month as it has been revealed that 620 people in the city were living with a diagnosis of breast cancer in 2015-16.

Danielle Mellows, Macmillan Cancer information specialist, she said: “Don’t be scared if you have symptoms. Get them checked.”

She advised people to see their doctor if they have any of these symptoms; a lump in the breast, a change in the size or shape of the breast, dimpling of the skin or thickening in the breast tissue, a nipple that’s turned in, a rash such as eczema on the nipple, discharge from the nipple or swelling or a lump in the armpit.

Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women in the UK, with more than 54,000 cases reported every year.

It is more common in women over 50. Men can also get breast cancer, but this is rare. Danielle is encouraging people to visit the Macmillan Information bus, which will be in parked up at Sheaf Square, Sheaf Street, between 10am and 5.30pm tomorrow.

She added: “Most breast changes are not caused by cancer but if you do notice anything that isn’t normal for you, see your doctor. If you do have cancer, the sooner it’s found, the more likely it is to be successfully treated.”

Visit www.macmillan.org.uk for information.