Sheffield man praises charity’s cancer support scheme

A Sheffield man who has advanced prostate cancer has credited a charity fitness scheme with helping him to fight the disease.

John Kidder, aged 64, from Lodge Moor was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in May 2013.

John Kidder, aged 64, of Lodge Moor, Sheffield, who has advanced prostate cancer. He has joined The Fans Fighting Cancer walking football group which is part of the Macmillans Active Everyday scheme.

He was given treatment, which he responded well to, and the condition is treatable but incurable.

Four and a half years after his diagnosis, however, he said the Macmillan’s Active Everyday scheme is helping him to cope with the physical and psychological side effects of living with cancer.

He said: “When I was diagnosed with cancer I was unable to continue working.

“I tried to remain physically active but struggled.

“Active Everyday is not about running marathons it’s about physical activity that suits you, it’s very comforting to know you’re not doing anything that could have a negative impact on your health.”

Through the scheme, John joined a walking football group for people affected by cancer, including carers, which takes place weekly at the SteelPhalt Sheffield United Football Club Academy (SUFC).

The group, called Fans Fighting Cancer, is a partnership between Macmillan Active Everyday and Sheffield United Community Foundation (SUCF).

John added: “Having cancer changes your social networks.

“The day to day work related contacts diminish and your life moves in a different direction.

“The walking football group is a chance to socialise with people you can easily relate to.

“One of the most difficult parts of the session is trying not to run; it takes a lot of practice not to break into a trot.

“People with cancer walk to a different beat. I’ve even scored a goal or two.”

John credits Sheffield United Community Foundation with giving participants continued support and encouragement.

He added: “The support from the SUCF has been outstanding, our trainer, Keith devotes time and effort to encourage the attendees to enjoy the sessions and to maximise the fitness and the socialisation.

“This kind and encouraging approach works really well. The SUCF involvement with the community should be applauded.

“If you’re thinking about getting involved my advice is to bite the bullet. The first step is the hardest but give it a go, you will enjoy it.”

According to statistics by Macmillan Cancer Support, one in two people will get cancer at some point in their lives and, as more and more people are living longer after they have had cancer, the charity wants the public to have a better understanding of the reality of a cancer diagnosis.

The charity believes that life with cancer is still life and that people should have the right support in place to help them live it as normally as possible before, during andafter treatment.

The Active Everyday team understand that after having cancer it can be daunting for people to start exercising again, and ensure that they supported by knowledgeable and experienced health and exercise professionals all the way through their journey.

The team work with nurses at Sheffield Teaching Hospital, meaning that patients can feel confident that trainers understand their situation.

Keith Ward, Health and Wellbeing Manager, SUCF, has managed the Fans Fighting Cancer project since October 2016.

He said the group had helped people to have fun.

“ We’re delighted to be working with Macmillan Active Everyday, we wanted to use Sheffield United, our iconic brand, to inspire people to try something new.

“This partnership isn’t just about helping people manage with cancer; it’s about improving their quality of life.

“Fans Fighting Cancer is unique in offering an opportunity to improve wellbeing in a fun environment.”

Macmillan Cancer Support recommends physical activity as part of a patient’s recovery and wants to ensure every person affected by cancer in Sheffield can access physical activity support.

People can contact Active Everyday to organise an introductory chat about their cancer experience, expectations and goals.

The team will tell them about the physical activity opportunities in their area and then design a physical activity programme designed specifically for them.

Active Everyday is funded by Macmillan Cancer Support and is a partnership between Macmillan, Sheffield Hallam University and the National Centre for Sport and Exercise Medicine (Sheffield).

To find out more about Macmillan Active Everyday and Fans Fighting Cancer contact the team by email at activeeveryday@shu.ac.uk, call 0114 225 5645 or visit their official website at www.movemoresheffield.com/active-everyday site.

Macmillan Cancer Support is on hand to help you people with cancer live life no matter what.

The charity will give cancer sufferers all the support they need to hold on to who they are and what is important to them.

From the moment of diagnosis, for as long as people need them, they can contact Macmillan Cancer Support. Call the charity for free on 0808 808 00 00 or visit www.macmillan.org.uk site.

Sheffield shoppers can also pick up vital cancer support thanks to a multi-charity pop-up hub now open in the Moor Market.

It will operate until January in the market from 10am to 4pm, Monday to Friday.