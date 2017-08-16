Sheffield grandmother still going strong at the ripe old age of 107

Have your say

A great grandmother who can lay claim to being one of Sheffield’s oldest women has reached a new milestone by celebrating her 107th birthday.

Despite being well into her 110th decade, Kathleen ‘Kay’ Travis lives virtually independently in her own home in Crosspool and prides herself on preparing her own meals.

Kathleen Travis (Kay) celebrates her 107th birthday Pictured with her son Jonathan Travis

She was born in Sheffield on August 14, 1910.

Kay’s father, John Gamble, was a soldier in World War I who died in action in 1917, days away from his daughter’s seventh birthday.

Her mother later remarried and had a son, whose two daughters are still in touch.

Before tying the knot with her husband, Reginald, Kay taught dancing.

Gran still enjoys her trips out and eating fish & chips

Reginald managed the long-established silvermakers Travis, Wilson & Co, which was sold in 1976 and eventually became part of Pinder Bros.

The 107-year-old has been settled in the same house for 80 years.

She has a son, Jon, two grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Jon, aged 77, said his mother ‘loves to see’ her family.

Kathleen Travis (Kay) celebrates her 107th birthday Pictured with her son Jonathan Travis and granddaughter Sally Travis

“She has always cooked her own food and has a varied diet, although nowadays, because of arthritis, she generally directs her carer as to how she wants her food cooking,” he added.

“She occasionally orders a takeaway pizza or has fish and chips. She has a regular daily whiskey which she believes is good medicine.”

Kay used to be a keen gardener, but arthritis has curtailed that pastime, Jon reflected. “She used to regularly play bridge and believes it’s helped to keep her brain active.”

Day-to-day help is provided by family and social services, alongside HomeInstead Senior Care, a company that tries to keep elderly people living independently for as long as possible.

Kay Travis, aged two

“Kay still enjoys her trips out for the occasional lunch with her friends and family, and shopping with her carers,” said Jon.

She marked her birthday by attending a ‘friendship lunch’ at the Crosspool Tavern and a meal at Nonna’s on Ecclesall Road last week, before hosting a tea party at home on the day itself.

Kay Travis and her husband, Reginald, in the 1950s